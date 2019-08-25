Racing fans getting their fill at Oxford 250

Operators of the Oxford 250 say there's an uptick in interest since the New Hampshire International Speedway lost one of its NASCAR dates.

Cassius Clark Jr., one of the drivers, said the race has drawn drivers from deeper into the south in recent years. He said things picked up after NASCAR shifted one of the two New Hampshire dates last year. He said Oxford represents an "awesome atmosphere" for both the fans and drivers.

The race on Sunday evening will mark the 46th Oxford 250, which is held each year at Oxford Plains Speedway. The race track with seating for 14,000 opened in 1950.

This year's grand marshal is Bob Bahre, owner of the New Hampshire International Speedway. He's also a former owner of the Oxford Plains Speedway.