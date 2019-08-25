Carrillo, Vargas lead Rancho Cuca. to 6-3 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Gerardo Carrillo struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Inland Empire 66ers 6-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Vargas gave the Quakes a 5-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Rancho Cuca.. Earlier in the inning, Rancho Cuca. tied the game when Deacon Liput hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Starling Heredia hit a solo home run.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Devin Mann hit an RBI single, scoring Vargas.

Carrillo (4-9) allowed two runs and four hits while walking two to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cooper Criswell (4-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 18-6 against Inland Empire this season.