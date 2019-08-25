Wolford hits Greene for TD in Rams’ 10-6 win over Broncos

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson, left, runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Brandon Allen passed for 162 yards, and Jalen Greene caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from John Wolford with 12:38 to play in the Los Angeles Rams' 10-6 preseason victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Both coaches sat nearly all of their starters for the final NFL preseason game at the 96-year-old Coliseum, and neither team managed a touchdown before Wolford led a 52-yard drive spanning the final two quarters and capped it with a sharp pass to Greene.

Wolford, who went 6 of 12 for 64 yards, is competing for the Rams' No. 3 quarterback spot with Allen, who had the job last season. Allen went 12 of 19 and mostly looked sharp while Jared Goff and backup Blake Bortles watched from the sideline.

Almost every Rams player expected to make a significant contribution this season skipped this game in keeping with coach Sean McVay's total disinterest in risking his starters' health for meaningless exhibitions. McVay also followed the strategy last August, and the Rams matched the NFL's best regular-season record at 13-3 before reaching their first Super Bowl in 17 years.

Kevin Hogan went 8 of 12 for 69 yards in the Broncos' fourth of five preseason games.

Hogan and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien ran the Broncos' offense with rookie Drew Lock sidelined by a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Hogan is expected to back up Joe Flacco this season.

Rypien went 14 of 23 for 80 yards with an interception in his first preseason action since the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1. He led the Broncos to the Rams 25 in the final minutes, but Los Angeles stopped them on downs with 1:08 to play.

BIG TACKLE

Kieshawn Bierria started for the Broncos as an inside linebacker, and his bid for playing time this season got a boost when he made a huge defensive play in the third quarter. Bierria wrapped up Rams tight end Johnny Mundt at the goal line and forced him out of bounds before Mundt could get his short reception over the goal line on fourth down.

BUTT BACK

Denver tight end Jake Butt had two catches for 17 yards while playing for the first time since the third game of last season, when he tore a knee ligament and required his third knee surgery. Butt also missed the entire 2017 season due to knee problems after the Broncos chose him in the fifth round out of Michigan, but his continued health could be a boost for an offense that likes to use tight ends.

NOT SPECIAL

Most of the Rams' few remaining positional competitions revolve around the players' roles on special teams, and those weren't all great: Los Angeles committed penalties on each of its first two punt returns.

NEXT UP

Broncos: Finish their extra-long preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Rams: Rest their starters again when they visit the Houston Texans on Thursday.