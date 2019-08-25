Garcia’s homer leads Aguascalientes to 7-2 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Edson Garcia hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 7-2 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Garcia scored Richy Pedroza to give the Rieleros a 2-0 lead.

The Rieleros later added four runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Danry Vasquez, while Marc Flores hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Anthony Carter (12-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Laguna starter Edgar Gomez (2-10) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Michael Choice homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros.

The Rieleros swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-1. Aguascalientes improved to 8-3 against Laguna this season.