Jones’ single leads Round Rock to 5-4 win over New Orleans

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 5-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Jones scored Jack Mayfield and Kyle Tucker to give the Express a 2-1 lead.

The Express later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Alex De Goti hit an RBI double, while Lorenzo Quintana hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cesar Puello hit a two-run single and Rosell Herrera hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 5-4.

Round Rock right-hander Carson LaRue (1-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jordan Milbrath (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Eddy Alvarez singled three times for the Baby Cakes.