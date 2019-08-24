Mejia’s single leads South Bend to 2-1 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Fidel Mejia hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday. With the loss, the Hot Rods snapped a five-game winning streak.

Cole Roederer scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Nelson Velazquez and then went to third on a single by Velazquez.

In the top of the fourth, South Bend took the lead on a double play that scored Nelson Maldonado. Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Aranda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Schnell.

Eugenio Palma (5-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Michael Costanzo (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

South Bend improved to 8-3 against Bowling Green this season.