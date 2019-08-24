Bou’s late goal sends New England past Chicago

Gustavo Bou's left-footed shot from the top of the box at the 85th-minute gave New England a 2-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night.

Bou intercepted a pass attempt by two Fire defenders trying to clear in the Chicago end before letting go the shot from about 20 yards out past outstretched keeper Kenneth Kronholm.

New England (10-9-8) opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Wilfried Zahibo one-touched a cross by Brandon Bye. The Fire (8-12-9) tied it on Nico Gaitan's free kick from the left in the 41st.

The Revolution have won three of their last six matches. Chicago's playoff hopes took a hit, and the Fire have lost two of their last three.