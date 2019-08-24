Rosario leads Rochester over Syracuse 6-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilin Rosario had three hits and scored two runs as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Syracuse Mets 6-2 on Saturday.

Rochester got on the board first in the third inning when Rosario hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Brandon Barnes.

The Red Wings later added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Ian Miller hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Willians Astudillo, while Drew Maggi and Ronald Torreyes hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Syracuse starter Ervin Santana (3-4) took the loss in the International League game.