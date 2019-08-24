Eusebio’s run leads Bristol to 5-4 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Jean Eusebio, Eli Wilson, and Jake Snider scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Bristol Pirates secure a 5-4 victory over the Johnson City Cardinals on Saturday.

The error gave the Pirates a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Johnson City cut into the lead on a home run by Chandler Redmond that scored Malcom Nunez.

Saul De La Cruz (2-0) got the win in relief while Dylan Pearce (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.