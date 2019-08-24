Lloyd leads Amarillo to 1-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Kyle Lloyd allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Lloyd (8-6) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After hitting a double, Owen Miller advanced to third on a single by Hudson Potts and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Overstreet.

Jack Anderson (4-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while walking one in the Texas League game.

Evan White singled twice, also stealing a base for the Travelers. Arkansas was held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Amarillo staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.