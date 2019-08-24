Farrell’s single leads Pulaski to 4-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Farrell hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 4-2 win over the Burlington Royals on Saturday.

The single by Farrell started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Pulaski took the lead when Jake Pries hit an RBI double and then added to it when Luis Santos hit a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the eighth, Burlington broke a scoreless tie on an error that scored Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Mitch Spence (2-3) got the win in relief while Jonah Dipoto (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garcia tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Royals.