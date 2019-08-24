Saltillo beats Durango 12-6

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez and Henry Urrutia scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 12-6 win over the Generales de Durango in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Manuel Orozco hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Ricardo Serrano.

Jose Pina (4-4) got the win in relief while Durango starter Luis Payan (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Generales, Keven Lamas singled three times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Saltillo improved to 7-3 against Durango this season.