Rodriguez hits walk-off single, GCL Blue Jays beats GCL Tigers East 5-4

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Alberto Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with one out in the seventh inning, as the GCL Blue Jays topped the GCL Tigers East 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. With the victory, the GCL Blue Jays swept the short two-game series.

Williams Moreno scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a walk by Orelvis Martinez.

After GCL Tigers East's Jose Quero hit a two-run triple in the top of the fifth, GCL Blue Jays answered with one in the sixth to tie the game 4-4.

Rodriguez singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

Brayan Mejia (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Paulino (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.