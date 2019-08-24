Armenteros, Tanielu lead Round Rock to 7-1 win over New Orleans

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Rogelio Armenteros tossed a six-hit complete game and Nick Tanielu hit a two-run home run and scored two runs, as the Round Rock Express topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Armenteros (6-6) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Round Rock started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Tanielu and a solo home run by Chas McCormick.

Following the big inning, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the third inning when Billy Fleming hit a solo home run.

Cody Poteet (2-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits while walking one in the Pacific Coast League game.