Nolasco, Hernandez lift DSL Pirates2 over DSL Royals2 9-2

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs as the DSL Pirates2 defeated the DSL Royals2 9-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jommer Hernandez tripled and singled with a run and an RBI for DSL Pirates2.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL Pirates2 added to its lead when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an RBI single by Carlos Arroyo and an RBI triple by Nolasco.

DSL Pirates2 starter Jorge Ramos (3-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yonathan Matos (4-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after DSL Royals2 won the first game 5-1. With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 13-3 against DSL Royals2 this season.