Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested

Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents has been arrested in Mexico.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.

Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But authorities say the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.

The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday when a friend went to their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota, for a welfare check.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.