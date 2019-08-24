Smith has strong debut, Villanova tops Colgate 34-14

Danny Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Villanova defeated Colgate 34-14 on Saturday in the first game of the 150th season of college football.

Justin Covington contributed 134 yards, his first game reaching 100 yards, and the defense set the tone with two early takeaways, including a touchdown for cornerback Jaquan Amos.

The Wildcats, picked to finish ninth in the CAA, piled up 444 yards against the Patriot League favorite Raiders, the two-time defending league championships who gave up just six points in their first seven games last season.

After a fumble late in the scoreless first quarter, Jalen Jackson turned a dump off from Smith into the first touchdown of the new season, covering 18 yards. Amos had a 27-yard interception return a minute later. Smith completed the 27-point quarter with a 45-yard pass to Changa Hodge and a 15-yarder to Andrew Perez, his first career reception. The Wildcats had a 271-99 advantage in total offense at the break.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grant Breneman had a touchdown pass and a scoring run for Colgate, a top-20 FCS team in the preseason rankings, before Smith closed out the scoring on a 9-yard run.