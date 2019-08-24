Real Madrid held by Valladolid in home opener

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. AP Photo

Real Madrid conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Valladolid in James Rodríguez's return to the Spanish league on Saturday.

Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead in the 82nd minute but Sergi Guardiola spoiled its home opener with an 88th-minute goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Still without the injured Eden Hazard, Rodríguez was Madrid's main attraction in a match that marked the playmaker's return to action with the club, more than two years after joining Bayern Munich on loan.

Madrid had opened with a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

