Marte leads DSL Brewers over DSL Cardinals Red 8-1

, (AP) -- Alejandro Marte homered and had four hits as the DSL Brewers beat the DSL Cardinals Red 8-1 on Saturday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the DSL Cardinals Red.

Down 1-0, the DSL Brewers took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Branlyn Jaraba and Farlyn Manon both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The DSL Brewers later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth.

DSL Brewers right-hander Rafael Garcia (2-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hancel Rincon (1-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and four hits over four innings.