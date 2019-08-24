Los Angeles FC faces the Galaxy after Vela’s 2-goal game

LA Galaxy (13-11-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-3-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Los Angeles Galaxy after a two-goal outing against San Jose.

Los Angeles FC is 12-3-2 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC is first in MLS play with 71 goals. Vela paces the team with 26.

The Galaxy are 8-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy are 1-4-0 when they score only one goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 26 goals. Diego Rossi has six goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 20 goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Favio Alvarez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, two assists, 7.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Los Angeles Galaxy: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Javier Perez (injured), Walker Zimmerman, Alejandro Guido (injured).

Los Angeles Galaxy: Romain Alessandrini (injured).