Koss hits walk-off single, Grand Junction beats Ogden 4-3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Christian Koss hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Ogden Raptors 4-3 on Friday. The Rockies snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Bladimir Restituyo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ezequiel Tovar and then went to third on a walk by Julio Carreras.

After Ogden's Marco Hernandez hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Grand Junction tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Tovar scored on an error.

Gavin Hollowell (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Cantleberry (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Hernandez homered and singled for the Raptors.