Taveras hits walk-off double in 10th, Frisco beats NW Arkansas 1-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Leody Taveras had a walk-off double with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 1-0 on Friday.

Chuck Moorman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Taveras.

The RoughRiders had three relievers combine to throw nine scoreless innings in the victory. Demarcus Evans (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tyler Zuber (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Frisco improved to 4-2 against NW Arkansas this season.