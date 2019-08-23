Camargo’s double leads Gwinnett to 8-5 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Friday.

The double by Camargo came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Stripers a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Pedro Florimon and Lucas Duda hit RBI singles.

Durham took a 5-0 lead behind a two-run double by Emilio Bonifacio in the sixth inning.

Jeremy Walker (2-1) got the win in relief while Peter Fairbanks (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bulls, Bonifacio doubled and singled, driving home two runs.