Sports
Marcano’s single leads Fort Wayne to 7-4 win over Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Tucupita Marcano hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 7-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the TinCaps and a three-game winning streak for the Dragons.
Ethan Skender scored on the play to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.
Trailing 7-1, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Cameron Warren scored on a balk, Miles Gordon scored on a wild pitch and Michael Siani scored on a single.
Fort Wayne starter Adrian Martinez (6-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Clate Schmidt (1-1) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and three hits over six innings.
Siani doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Dragons.
