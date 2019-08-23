Toplikar, Labour lead Augusta to 2-1 win over Lexington

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Trenton Toplikar tossed a five-hit complete game and Franklin Labour homered, as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Lexington Legends 2-1 on Friday.

Toplikar (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Lexington tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Reed Rohlman hit an RBI single, driving in Nathan Eaton.

The GreenJackets grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Labour hit a solo home run.

Ted Cillis (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

Eaton doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Legends.

Augusta improved to 15-3 against Lexington this season.