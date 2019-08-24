Latest news in the Tate Martell saga: The QB warmed up at multiple positions in Orlando

“The team is very confident in Jarren.” Manny Diaz said. Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz talks to the media after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz talks to the media after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes still haven’t officially announced a backup quarterback, but it looks more and more like they have a new option at wide receiver.

Tate Martell, who arrived in Miami as a highly touted transfer quarterback from the Ohio State Buckeyes, warmed up at both quarterback and wide receiver ahead of the Hurricanes’ season opener against the Florida Gators in Orlando. It seemingly keeps Martell’s options open after he spent the last two weeks of practice working at both quarterback and receiver in Coral Gables.

Before warm-ups began, Martell came out to the field with Jarren Williams, playing catch with the new starting quarterback while wearing a pair of receiver gloves. Martell put his arm around the redshirt freshman’s shoulder as they walked off the field and into the locker room before Williams’ first career start.

When Miami came back on the field for warm-ups, Martell began the period with the quarterbacks, taking snaps under center and handing off to running backs. He finished the individual period, however, running routes and catching passes thrown by Williams, N’Kosi Perry and the rest of the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks.

Martell, who was a former four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, was listed as a co-backup with Perry behind Williams on Miami’s first depth chart of the season, released Monday.

The same day, Manny Diaz was non-commital about a potential move by Martell to wide receiver. On Wednesday, the coach said the backup quarterback job hadn’t been settled, although Martell finished the practice working with the wide receivers. Diaz said a position change would be contingent on Martell’s willingness to accept such a move.

Martell is still listed on the Hurricanes’ roster as a wide receiver and still listed as a co-backup quarterback on Miami’s depth chart Saturday against No. 8 Florida at Camping World Stadium. His name is not listed anywhere at the wide receiver position on the two-deep depth chart.