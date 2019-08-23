Colorado Rockies (58-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-58, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.55 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-6, 3.46 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado's Blackmon puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 37-24 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.00, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Rockies have gone 25-41 away from home. Colorado has slugged .459, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .605 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Yency Almonte registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 122 hits and is batting .258. Paul DeJong is 7-for-32 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 153 hits and is batting .328. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).