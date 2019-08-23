Sports
Strahm, Inoa lead Spokane to 8-5 win over Everett
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Kellen Strahm hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Cristian Inoa homered and had three hits as the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 8-5 on Thursday.
The double by Strahm, part of a four-run inning, gave the Indians a 2-0 lead before Strahm and David Garcia scored on an error later in the inning.
Trailing 5-2, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brennon Kaleiwahea hit a two-run home run.
The Indians later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Francisco Ventura hit an RBI double, while Strahm hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Garcia in the ninth.
Jeifry Nunez (5-0) got the win in relief while Everett starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
For the AquaSox, Carter Bins doubled and singled.
