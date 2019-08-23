Sims helps to shut out Vancouver, Tri-City wins 2-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jake Sims and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Vancouver Canadians 2-0 on Thursday.

Sims (2-2) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four to get the win. Alex Nolan (1-3) went six innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Tri-City scored its runs when Jason Pineda hit an RBI single in the second inning and Jonny Homza drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

The Canadians were blanked for the third time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.