Canario’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 6-5 win over Boise
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Alexander Canario hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-5 win over the Boise Hawks on Thursday. With the victory, the Volcanoes swept the three-game series.
The double by Canario came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Salem-Keizer took the lead when Armani Smith hit an RBI single and then added to it when Canario scored on a groundout.
In the top of the ninth, Boise cut into the deficit on a single by Daniel Cope that scored Vladimir Dilone.
Smith singled three times for Salem-Keizer.
Abel Adames (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Colton Hathcock (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Cope reached base four times for the Hawks.
Salem-Keizer improved to 13-2 against Boise this season.
