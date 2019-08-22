Flores leads Aguascalientes to 7-1 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the Rieleros swept the three-game series.

Aguascalientes went up 4-0 in the sixth after Flores hit a two-run home run.

The Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Martinez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Balbino Fuenmayor.

Aguascalientes right-hander Nestor Molina (6-12) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorge Reyes (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Aguascalientes improved to 9-3 against Dos Laredos this season.