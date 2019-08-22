Dalesandro scores on error in 10th, Kane County beats Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Dalesandro scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Kane County Cougars to a 2-1 win over the Beloit Snappers on Thursday.

Dalesandro scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Reliever Yaramil Hiraldo (1-0) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking two to get the win. Aiden McIntyre (3-10) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Kane County improved to 12-4 against Beloit this season.