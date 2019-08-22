Whalen’s run leads Bowling Green to 16-4 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Seaver Whalen and Erik Ostberg scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods secure a 16-4 victory over the Lake County Captains on Thursday.

The error capped a six-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 6-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, Bowling Green tied the game when Grant Witherspoon scored on a groundout.

Bowling Green later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run eighth, when Ruben Cardenas hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Starter Miller Hogan (6-3) got the win while Zach Draper (7-4) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.