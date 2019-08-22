Sports
Rodriguez’s single leads West Virginia to 6-1 win over Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Nick Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 6-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday.
The single by Rodriguez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Power a 2-1 lead before Billy Cooke drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.
Matt Sanders doubled and singled, scoring two runs for West Virginia.
Reeves Martin (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Keegan Curtis (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Despite the loss, Charleston is 5-1 against West Virginia this season.
