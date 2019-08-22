Reynolds’ double leads Myrtle Beach to 5-2 win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Luke Reynolds hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday. With the victory, the Pelicans swept the three-game series.

The double by Reynolds scored Grant Fennell and Carlos Sepulveda to tie the game 2-2.

The Pelicans took the lead for good in the sixth when Reynolds hit an RBI triple, bringing home Miguel Amaya.

Myrtle Beach southpaw Brendon Little (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Wuilder Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed three runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.