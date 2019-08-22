Sports
Lloyd, Hernandez lead the way for Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Lloyd doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Dayton Dragons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-2 on Thursday.
Miguel Hernandez doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Dayton.
Dayton started the scoring in the second inning when Lloyd and Hernandez hit RBI doubles.
After Dayton added a run in the fifth when Michael Siani hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cameron Warren, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a two-run home run.
Tyler Gibson (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Cullen Dana (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Williams-Sutton homered and singled, driving home two runs for the TinCaps. Jawuan Harris doubled and singled.
Comments