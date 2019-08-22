Rutledge, Cluff lead Hagerstown to 2-0 win over Greenville

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jackson Cluff homered and had two hits, and Jackson Rutledge allowed just one hit over five innings as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Greenville Drive 2-0 on Thursday.

Rutledge (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

Hagerstown scored its runs when Cluff scored on an error in the first inning and Cluff hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Brayan Bello (5-9) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Suns' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.