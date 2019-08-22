Taylor’s homer leads Harrisburg to 3-2 win over Erie

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 3-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday.

The home run by Taylor scored Andrew Stevenson and Luis Garcia to give the Senators a 3-0 lead.

After Erie scored a run in the second on a home run by Kody Clemens, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cam Gibson hit an RBI single, bringing home Kody Eaves.

Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over four innings.

For the SeaWolves, Clemens homered and doubled.