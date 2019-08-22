Garces, Austin lead Campeche to 5-0 win over Mexico

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Jay Austin homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Frank Garces allowed just two hits over six innings as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Garces (6-10) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, Campeche grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Austin. The Piratas then added three runs in the second and a run in the fifth. In the second, Austin hit an RBI double and Jasson Atondo hit an RBI single, while Olmo Rosario hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Octavio Acosta (11-8) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while walking one in the Mexican League game.

The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.