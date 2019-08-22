Without McKenzie Milton or Darriel Mack Jr., UCF names starting QB. Here’s who it is

Central Florida quarterback Brandon Winbush, right, throws a pass during the Central Florida NCAA football Spring Game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack for the Orlando Sentinel) Orlando Sentinel

The University of Central Florida named Brandon Wimbush its starting quarterback on Thursday, while true freshman Dillon Gabriel will play in the first game of the season as well, coach Josh Heupel said in an official statement UCF football released on social media.

“We’ve been pleased that all three quarterbacks have played at a high level during fall camp,” Heupel’s statement read.

Wimbush transferred to UCF from Notre Dame and beat out Gabriel and redshirt freshman Quadry Jones for the starting job.

Official statement from Coach Heup on the QBs leading into 2019 pic.twitter.com/5Nk084GDGu — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) August 22, 2019

They were battling for the job vacated by McKenzie Milton and Darriel Mack Jr.

Milton suffered a devastating knee injury against USF at the end of the 2018 season, while Mack Jr., who started the American Athletic Conference championship game and the Fiesta Bowl, fractured his ankle before fall camp began.

That left the door open for Wimbush to win the job. He has 16 career games under his belt, including 12 starts in the 2017 season and the first three games of the 2018 campaign before Ian Book replaced him in South Bend, Indiana.

Wimbush, a New Jersey native, announced his decision to attend UCF as a grad transfer back in January.

UCF opens the 2019 college football season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at home against Florida A&M.