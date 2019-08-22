Yanqui, Weiss lead Visalia over Stockton

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Ryan Weiss allowed just four hits over six innings as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Stockton Ports 12-4 on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Yanqui scored Geraldo Perdomo, Luis Alejandro Basabe, and Eduardo Diaz and was the game's last scoring play.

Weiss (1-0) allowed four runs while striking out six to pick up the win.

Jake Bray (2-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the California League game.

For the Ports, Alfonso Rivas homered and singled, scoring two runs.