Smith’s homer leads AZL Padres 1 to 6-5 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Payton Smith hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 6-5 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Thursday.

Alex De Jesus hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Justin Washington in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The AZL Padres 1 came back to take a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning when they scored four runs, including a two-run double by Bryan Torres and an RBI single by Smith.

AZL Dodgers Mota tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Jonny Deluca hit an RBI single, scoring Danny Sinatro.

Brandon Komar (1-0) got the win in relief while Igor Avila (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.