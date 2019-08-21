Kennedy’s single leads Kane County to 9-8 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 9-8 win over the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday.

The single by Kennedy gave the Cougars a 9-8 lead and capped a five-run inning for Kane County. Earlier in the inning, Kane County tied the game when Zack Shannon hit an RBI single.

Kai-Wei Lin (4-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angello Infante (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Max Schuemann singled four times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Snappers. Joseph Pena singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Kane County improved to 11-4 against Beloit this season.