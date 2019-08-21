Kruczynski leads Springfield to 4-3 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Evan Kruczynski allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Frisco RoughRiders in a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Kruczynski (3-8) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing three runs.

Springfield got on the board first in the third inning when Juan Yepez hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Yariel Gonzalez.

After the teams traded runs, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brendon Davis scored on an error and Andretty Cordero drew a bases-loaded walk.

Richelson Pena (0-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

For the RoughRiders, Tony Sanchez homered and singled.