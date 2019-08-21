Marsh, Jones lift Mobile over Chattanooga 12-4

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Brandon Marsh doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Mobile BayBears beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 12-4 on Wednesday.

Jahmai Jones homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Mobile.

Mobile had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the second and third innings.

In the second, Jones hit a two-run home run, while Roberto Baldoquin and Jhoan Urena hit RBI doubles in the third.

Mobile left-hander Greg Mahle (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reiver Sanmartin (2-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over two innings.

For the Lookouts, Michael O'Neill singled three times. Alberti Chavez singled three times, scoring two runs.