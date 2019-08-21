Ammons, Horwitz lift Bluefield over Princeton 7-2

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Justin Ammons doubled three times and singled, driving in two runs as the Bluefield Blue Jays topped the Princeton Rays 7-2 on Wednesday.

Spencer Horwitz homered and doubled for Bluefield.

With the game tied 1-1, the Blue Jays took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Ammons doubled to bring home Steward Berroa.

The Blue Jays later added four runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, PK Morris and Ryan Sloniger hit solo home runs, while Ammons scored on an error in the ninth.

Sam Ryan (1-3) got the win in relief while Princeton starter Jayden Murray (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.