Delay leads Altoona to 8-2 win over Hartford

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Delay hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Altoona Curve defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 8-2 on Wednesday.

Delay hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth, both off Matt Dennis. Oneil Cruz doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Altoona southpaw Domingo Robles (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Dennis (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over six innings.