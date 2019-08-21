Neuse’s homer leads Las Vegas to 10-4 win over Reno

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 10-4 win over the Reno Aces on Tuesday.

The home run by Neuse started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Aviators a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jonah Heim hit an RBI double and Dustin Garneau hit a sacrifice fly.

The Aviators later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Kyle Lobstein (6-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Connor Grey (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Andy Young homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Aces.

Las Vegas improved to 10-5 against Reno this season.