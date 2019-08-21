Melean leads Tri-City to 4-2 win over Vancouver

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Kelvin Melean doubled and singled twice as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Vancouver Canadians 4-2 on Tuesday.

Tri-City took the lead in the first when Logan Driscoll scored on a double and Matthew Acosta scored on an error and Sean Guilbe hit an RBI single.

After Tri-City added a run in the fifth on a double by Melean, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Will Robertson and Ronny Brito drew walks with the bases loaded.

Wen-Hua Sung (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Vancouver starter Alek Manoah (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.