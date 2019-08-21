Garcia, Perez spur AZL Padres 2 to 10-2 win over AZL Indians Blue

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Junior Perez had three hits and two RBI, and Jeferson Garcia struck out 11 hitters over five innings as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL Indians Blue 10-2 on Wednesday.

Garcia (3-3) allowed one run and four hits to get the win.

AZL Padres 2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth.

In the second, Perez hit a two-run double, while Luis Almanzar scored on a strikeout and Yeison Santana scored on an error in the fourth.

Wilmer Mejia (0-2) went three innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Jose Colina homered and singled twice for the AZL Indians Blue.